Leighton Buzzard Rugby Club upgrades its kit thanks to housebuilder's donation

Youngsters at Leighton Buzzard Rugby Club will be playing in new kit this season thanks to a donation from Barratt David Wilson Homes.

The housebuilder, behind the Clipstone Park development in Leighton Buzzard, provided a £850 sponsorship donation to purchase a new kit for the under 15s team.

Leighton Buzzard Rugby club welcomes members of all ages and experience levels, providing appropriate coaching and teams for all, including its Mixed Ability group which embraces diversity offering an opportunity for people with disabilities to get involved in the sport. The club’s mission is to promote the game of rugby within the local community, encouraging participation on all levels.

Leighton Buzzard Rugby Club U15's with their fresh new kit

Gordon Fletcher, chairman at Leighton Buzzard Rugby Club, commented: “Sports like rugby play a vital role in our community, as it not only develops young sporting talent but brings people together in support for their local team. Barratt David Wilson Homes’ sponsorship will allow us to provide a fresh kit for this year’s under 15s side at no cost to the team or their family members, meaning all those interested will have the opportunity to play.”

The donation from Barratt David Wilson Homes will help purchase brand new kits to be used by the team during their friendly and fixture matches, including games in the East Midlands Cup and Bedfordshire Cup.

