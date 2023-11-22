Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Runners got down and dirty for the Dirt Half challenge through Tiddenfoot waterside park and the Greensand Ridge on Saturday.

Organised by trail specialists Dirt Running the event has been challenging runners since 2010.

The route is mainly off-road on country trails and towpaths from Leighton Buzzard with a significant hill halfway round.

Runners tackle the muddy terrain

This year competitors completed a new anti-clockwise lap of Tiddenfoot Waterside Park before heading north to Stoke Hammond on the canal towpath. Just after mile 6 they took on a 200-foot climb to Great Brickhill Woods, returning via scenic Rushmere country park, along Greensand Ridge and the canal towpath back to Tiddenfoot waterside park for a clockwise lap to the finish line.

The race was won by Jamie Farmer of Leighton Buzzard Triathlon Club in 01:21:11, followed by Jamie Shipston-Mourn of Highgate Harriers in 1:21:42, and Mark Innocenti of Tring Running Club in 01:21:55. Men’s Vet categories were won by: Mark Innocenti MV40, Darren Cornish MV50, Martin Hopcroft MV60, and Kenneth Fancett MV70.

First Lady was Dawn Godwin in a time of 1:39:53 followed by Jennifer Sangster in 01:40:43, and Tracy Brown in 1:44:10. Female Vet prizes were won by: Anna Larkins FV35, Dawn Godwin FV45, Julie Martin FV55 and Tracey Livesey FV65.

The team prize went to the Redway Runners: Jennifer Sangster, Kin Ung, Stuart Deeble, Tracy Brown, and Simon Billenness.

This year the race really delivered some very wet and muddy conditions, especially in the field just before the third water stop due to the amount of rain that had fallen over the last few weeks. There was light rain early on which soon cleared into a lovely fresh day with a gentle breeze and ideal running conditions.

Julie Martin (FV55 Redway Runners, 2:00:29) said: “The Dirt Half on Saturday delivered everything it said on the tin and more. A great race with plenty of mud and knee high "puddles" and a super mug for an age category win.”