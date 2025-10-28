Leighton Buzzard Salvation Army launches annual Christmas toy appeal

Nationwide in Leighton Buzzard is the drop off point for this year's Salvation Army Christmas toy appeal

The Leighton Buzzard Salvation Army has launched its annual Christmas toy appeal, which begins on Saturday November 1.

More than 150 children were provided with toys after donations from last year’s appeal, and the branch is hoping the public will be equally generous with their support this year.

The Nationwide Building Society have agreed for their premises on the High Street to be the collection point for toys, which should be new and unwrapped.

The Salvation Army is asking for toys suitable for children up to the age of 16, and these can be dropped off anytime between November 1 and December 13.

The charity runs its Christmas toy or present appeal across the country, and each year around 68,000 Christmas gifts are shared by the Salvation Army across the UK and Ireland.

