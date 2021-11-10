Leighton Buzzard Salvation Army launches its Christmas present appeal

Leighton Buzzard Salvation Army has launched it annual Christmas Present Appeal.

It is asking the public to donate new and unwrapped toys, gifts and sweets for children from birth to 16 years of age (they cannot accept used and second-hand items for distribution).

The appeal will run until Friday, December 10 and the collection point is once again Wilkinson Partnership Estate Agents, Market Square, where any donations can be handed in during their normal business hours.

A previous year's Salvation Army toy appeal

The doors of the Salvation Army, Lammas Walk will also be open on Sunday, December 12 from 11.30 am to 12.30pm for dropping off donations.

This appeal has been running now for 15 years and all gifts are distributed locally in Leighton Buzzard.