Leighton Buzzard Salvation Army launches its Christmas present appeal
Leighton Buzzard Salvation Army has launched it annual Christmas Present Appeal.
It is asking the public to donate new and unwrapped toys, gifts and sweets for children from birth to 16 years of age (they cannot accept used and second-hand items for distribution).
The appeal will run until Friday, December 10 and the collection point is once again Wilkinson Partnership Estate Agents, Market Square, where any donations can be handed in during their normal business hours.
The doors of the Salvation Army, Lammas Walk will also be open on Sunday, December 12 from 11.30 am to 12.30pm for dropping off donations.
This appeal has been running now for 15 years and all gifts are distributed locally in Leighton Buzzard.
A spokesman said: “We would like to appeal again to the generosity and help of the people of Leighton Buzzard to give their support, so that we can reach out to the families whose children would no doubt have had very few presents on Christmas morning without their kindness.”