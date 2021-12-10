Leighton Buzzard sausage dog walk is super success

A special sausage dog walk took place in Leighton Buzzard as owners and their pooches enjoyed a busy day out.

Between 25 to 30 canines barked with delight as they met at Reggie's Corner, Hockliffe Street, on November 27, before heading through the Christmas market and to the park.

The trip was organised by shopkeeper Michelle Cottingham, who is an animal lover and proud owner of two sausage dogs, Ronnie and Reggie.

Leighton Buzzard sausage dog walk. Images: Bridget Davey Photography.

Michelle said: “Even with the weather there were quite a few people who turned up.

“We went down to the park and let the dogs off their leads and it was fun for all the different owners to meet.

“Most owners of any breed will say the dogs have got a different personality - sausage dogs have got ‘little dog syndrome’. They are quite loud and stubborn.

“It was great to have a chat with the other owners about what their dogs can be like!”

Reggie's Corner treats.

Michelle used to work as a bookkeeper in Bell Alley and her little dog, Reggie, used to come into the office.

After moving premises to Hockliffe Street, Michelle then decided to use her love for animals as a way to help pay the rent, and opened her dog boutique, Reggie's Corner, balancing her work as both a bookkeeper and shopkeeper.

Michelle said: "We've been here for three-and-a-half years and have had to shut and re-open due to Covid.

"But we had a website and we were able to do a few deliveries; my daughters helped as well.

The sausage dogs assemble!

"It's great to be back open and it's really nice as it's a completely different job, meeting new people and having customers coming in for a chat."

Reggie's Corner sells high-end products for your pooch, including dog leads, collars, harnesses, biscuits, and diffusers to help eliminate doggy odours in your home.

Michelle would love to run another walk again, and may organise it for a different breed next time - so watch this space!