Leighton Buzzard school awarded for online safety and mental health provision

A Leighton Buzzard school is celebrating a strong start to the new year after receiving two awards.

Brooklands School completed 'National Online Safety Safe Education' and 'National Mental Health and Wellbeing' accreditations. It was recognised for "safeguarding children and supporting pupil wellbeing" during remote teaching and learning and "engaging the whole school in building a culture where mental health and wellbeing is placed at the heart of decision making".

Annabel Ashwell, assistant headteacher, said: "The mental health and wellbeing of our staff and pupils is incredibly important and something we take very seriously. We are so pleased to have gained this accreditation; taking care of staff and pupils is a whole team effort."

Smiles all round as Brooklands celebrates two awards. Image: Brooklands School.

In response to its Safe Education award, she added: “I am so proud of the staff at Brooklands for their commitment to ensuring our whole school community are safe online."