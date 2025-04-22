The club gathers ready to make the ride outThe club gathers ready to make the ride out
Leighton Buzzard scooter club delivers Easter eggs to children in hospital

By Laura Hutchinson

Digital Editor

Published 22nd Apr 2025, 10:07 BST
Bikers gave the Easter Bunny a helping hand when they delivered treats to children in hospital.

Buzzard Scooter Club once again took to the road to deliver Easter eggs to the children’s wards at Stoke Mandeville Hospital.

The convoy of 68 scooters and two vintage vans set out from Leighton Buzzard Market Square at 11am on Saturday, April 12 – stopping off to collect the chocolate treats from Morrisons, Albury Garage, and The Partridge Arms and Rothschild Arms in Aston Clinton.

And as well as delivering a haul of Easter Eggs to the children, the club also donated the egg-cellent sum of £1,200 to the wards, which will be spent on toys and recreational equipment for the children – as this isn’t funded by the NHS.

The club’s Bruce Middleweek said: “There are so many people to thank who have given continued support over the years, especially all the scooterists, the customers and management at Morrisons, Neil at Aldbury Garage and the Aston Clinton Scooter Club for collecting Eggs in the Partridge and Rothschild Arms.

"Big thanks to Rod and Paul and John and Lesley for using their iconic vintage vans to transport all the “goodies” and to the town council and people of Leighton Buzzard for their continued support and cooperation each year. A good and successful day had by all. Thank you!”

You can visit the club’s Facebook page or pop down to the Market Square at noon on a Saturday, when the club usually gathers, to find out more.

Generous people donated Easter treats for the children

Generous people donated Easter treats for the children Photo: Bruce Middleweek

The club also donated cash to help buy toys and activities for the children

The club also donated cash to help buy toys and activities for the children Photo: Bruce Middleweek

Loading up some of the treats

Loading up some of the treats Photo: Bruce Middleweek

Even more donations!

Even more donations! Photo: Bruce Middleweek

