Leighton Buzzard Scooter Club’s Easter Egg Ride delivers the goods again
Buzzard Scooter Club's annual Easter Egg Ride went from Leighton Buzzard to the children's wards at Stoke Mandeville Hospital collecting eggs from various stores and collection points on route.
Approximately 70 scooters and two back-up vehicles were involved on April 9, delivering an abundance of Easter eggs on arrival for the children throughout the hospital, including those being cared for at home in the community.
The club and hospital would like to offer sincere thanks to: Morrisons, Wilko, Aldi and M&S of Leighton Buzzard, Neil Gosling of Aldbury Garage and the people of Aldbury, The Partridge Arms and Rothschild Arms of Aston Clinton and their clientele.
A spokesman added: “Huge thanks must also go to all the scooterists who donated eggs and took part in this very worthwhile charitable occasion.
"Without everyone's support this wouldn't happen.”