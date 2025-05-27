A Leighton Buzzard scout group whose hut flooded last year has submitted a planning application for a new facility.

Leighton Buzzard Church Riverside Scout Group’s hut on Hockliffe Road flooded in September 2024 when Clipstone Brook burst its banks.

The hut’s wooden structure sustained significant damage from the flooding, estimated at around £120,000, with fundraising by the group reaching its £250,000 target.

Mike Fardell from the scout group told the LBO: "Reaching our fundraising goal has been a huge milestone for us, and thanks to the determination of our scouting family and the generosity of the wider community, it means we can now move from dreaming to doing."

Local building firm SD Carpentry have been appointed to complete the build, with work set to begin in the summer.

Beaver, cub and scout members are set to be invited to the site to see the building work progress.

The new hut is set to feature modern kitchen and toilet facilities, as well as purpose-built storage space.

"The support has come from all corners," Fardell added.

Scout group chair Paul Casey hands over the keys to the hut to Steve from SD Carpentry for site preparation

"Parents, local businesses, community groups, grant funders, former scouts, and even people who just heard our story and wanted to help.

"Everyone’s contribution, whether it was £1 or £1,000, has been deeply appreciated.

"Special thanks go to our fundraising team, who’ve worked tirelessly behind the scenes, and to local grant providers whose backing gave the project real momentum.

"A heartfelt thank you to every single person who helped us on our journey. Your support has made this dream a reality."

Scout group chair Paul Casey with Jon Austen, chairman of AW Group, at the EV charging station

The exact date of the new hut’s opening has yet to be finalised, although the Scout Group are hoping it will be in either late autumn or early winter.

A previous GoFundMe page raised £1,550, with a new page launched to raise money to replace old or flood-damaged equipment.

