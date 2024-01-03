Leighton Buzzard skate park closes as council rolls out essential works

Work should take around two to three weeks

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Leighton Buzzard’s popular skate park is to close this month for essential repairs and maintenance.

Leighton Linslade Town Council announced the skate park, in Parsons Close Recreation Ground, will close on January 15 for two to three weeks.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The £58,000 facelift involves repairs to the steel frames – which have already been carried out – but the next stage will be to replace the skins, or surfaces, of all the equipment.

The skate park is to close for essential repairs

The skate park opened in October 2002, serving as a proven popular attraction for the past 20 years.

Announcing the refit in October last year Councillor James Emm, chair of the grounds and environmental committee, said: “I’m delighted that this popular facility is getting the investment it needs and look forward to seeing the refurbished skate park in early 2024. Looking ahead, a public consultation on the future of the skate park and wheeled facility provision within Leighton Linslade is anticipated to take place. We would like to better understand community need and what the community and users would like to see as part of any potential future facility.”

A spokesman for the council said: “We apologise for any inconvenience and appreciate your understanding as we work to enhance the skate park for years of thrills ahead!”

Advertisement

Advertisement