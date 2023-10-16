Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Leighton Buzzard's popular Skate Park at Parson’s Close Recreation Ground is to close for a £58,000 facelift.

Repairs to the steel frames have already been carried out and the next stage will be to replace all the skins, or surfaces, of all the equipment. The skins will be completed in early January 2024 with installation set to take place within a month.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The skate park, which celebrated its 20th anniversary last year, will have to close during the refurbishment, with plans to reopen by the end of February 2024.

Parson’s Close Recreation Ground

Members of Leighton Linslade Town Council acknowledged the skate park required investment to address issues created due to wear and tear of the facility and had initially suggested up to £100,000 may be spent on the project.

Councillor James Emm, chair of the Grounds & Environmental Committee, said: “I’m delighted that this popular facility is getting the investment it needs and look forward to seeing the refurbished skate park in early 2024.

“Looking ahead, a public consultation on the future of the skate park and wheeled facility provision within Leighton Linslade is anticipated to take place.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"We would like to better understand community need and what the community and users would like to see as part of any potential future facility.”