Youngsters have been riding their boards at the site since 2002, and as the equipment reaches its 20th anniversary, plans are underway for its makeover. Although it is expected to remain in the same place, there is a small chance the park could be moved if "a state-of-the-art concrete replacement" is sought.

A Leighton-Linslade Town Council spokesman said: "The present Parson’s Close Recreation Ground skatepark facility has been in situ since it opened on the 5th October 2002, and is nearing the end of its useable life. A proven popular attraction for the past 20 years, refurbishment of the existing structure is considered the most appropriate solution for retaining this facility.

"Whilst Parson’s Close Recreation Ground hosts the present skatepark facility, a state-of-the-art concrete replacement in the exact location would be unfeasible on floodplain grounds. Funding for this capital project is identified in the Town Council’s Five-Year Financial Plan.

Skatepark in Parsons Close Rec, Leighton Buzzard

"Officers believe that a refurbishment of the Parson’s Close Recreation Ground skatepark would be in the region of £100,000 - £150,000. Tenders to refurbish the current skatepark to determine the costs involved will be issued shortly."

The spokesman told the LBO that the skatepark is expected to remain in its present position and be refurbished. Whilst unlikely, members may request that consideration be given to it being moved once costs have been received for its refurbishment.