Leighton Buzzard solicitors and gym launch donation drive for Ukrainian crisis

There's been an outpouring of kindness and compassion in Leighton Buzzard as townsfolk unite to support war-torn Ukraine.

Two businesses have joined forces to ensure aid reaches the country, with Osborne Morris & Morgan Solicitors (OMM) organising a donation drive, and Energie Fitness acting as the drop off point.

Items you can take to the Leighton Road gym or OMM's offices, West Street, include: first aid kits, clothing, sleeping bags, toiletries, sanitary products, soaps, nappies, wet wipes, shower gels, toothpaste and toothbrushes. Children are even donating their teddies to Ukrainian youngsters.

Ewa and Marta, and right, a van filled with donations from the Leighton Buzzard community. Images: Energie Fitness.

Phil Culley, operations manager at Energie Fitness said: "It's just amazing, the power of the community coming together at the right time.

"A massive thank you to everyone for their generous donations - it's absolutely amazing what people have done.

"When you come in from day to day, you can see it slowly growing."

The gym has already been overwhelmed with donations, and hope to be gifted many more supplies as the crisis deepens.

Leighton-Linslade Town Council is flying the Ukrainian flag. Photo: LLTC.

Members of the public can bring along items seven days a week, and the appeal will be running for as long as it's needed.

Phil said: "This is very personal to us as we have two members of staff who have family and friends near the border.

"Our social media queen Marta has been very vocal and interactive with the awareness of what we are doing - driving attention to as many people as possible through social media to encourage others to donate.

"Our cleaning operative Ewa has a flat in Poland and has given it to Ukrainian families; her son is driving back across from the border to bring families to Poland. They’ve both been incredible human beings. If everybody could do something like that - she's amazing."

Leighton Buzzard children have been donating cuddly toys to support little ones in Ukraine.

Speaking last week, Phil added: "We like to think of our gym as a community - not as an elitist centre. What Leighton Buzzard has done in the last 48 hours is nothing short of remarkable."

The appeal originated as OMM and its employees wished to help the people of Ukraine "in any way" they could, after watching news footage showing Ukrainian citizens "fleeing from their homes and crossing borders into neighbouring countries."

Paul Lockhart, practice manager at Osborne Morris & Morgan, said: “The response has been brilliant so far. We are so thankful to live in such an engaged and caring community. We took the first load of supplies last Friday and want to thank everyone who has contributed for their generosity.”

Meanwhile, Leighton-Linslade Town Council is flying the Ukrainian flag to show solidarity with the communities affected by the current conflict.

Colleagues from Osborne Morris & Morgan Solicitors, and right, Leighton-Linslade Town Council donates PPE. Images: Energie Fitness.

A Leighton-Linslade Town Council spokesman said: "The flag is a symbol of our heartfelt support for the people of Ukraine and the democratic values that we share.”

If you would like to help the donation drive, the opening times for Energie Fitness are: Mondays to Fridays, 6am - 10pm; Saturdays and Sundays, 7am - 7pm.

The OMM offices are open from 9am - 5.30pm, Mondays to Fridays.