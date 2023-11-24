Leighton Buzzard soprano’s marathon singing session for Poppy Appeal at Euston Station

Celebrated Leighton Buzzard soprano, Fiona Harrison performed an extraordinary musical feat at Euston Station earlier this month in support of the Royal British Legion's Poppy Appeal.

Fiona, also known as “A Voice in a Million”, sang for five-and-a-half hours, 30 minutes on and 30 minutes off throughout the day, from 8am until 6pm, on November 2. She contributed to a noble cause that raised £1,017m - of which Fiona helped to raise a whopping £22,614.72 at Euston Station, working alongside poppy collectors and members of the Armed Forces.

Last year, Fiona Harrison's captivating voice and dedication at London Bridge played a pivotal role in collecting money for the Poppy Appeal, but this year saw an 11% increase from the previous year. This year, she returned with the same unyielding spirit, vowing to deliver an even more memorable performance.

She said: “I was thrilled that the London Poppy Day lead and organiser Nicholas Pietruszewski invited me back this year. It’s a great honour to be asked and a privilege to be singing for such a well worthy charity which raises so much to help veterans and their families.”

Fiona is no stranger to marathon singing events. Having previously graced the London Bridge station and numerous Birmingham Poppy Days, her experience is as vast as her repertoire.

This year, attendees listened to a diverse selection of 134 songs, including her unique medley compositions featuring opera to rock ‘n’ roll and sing-along favourites from both the Great and Second World War to Postmodern Jazz.

Following her Euston Station performance, Fiona’s schedule remained packed with 1940s ATS Remembrance shows, which ended with a "Happy and Glorious" concert in celebration of the King's Birthday earlier this month.

With the Christmas season approaching, her calendar remains busy, with 47 shows to complete for December, which will be concluding with her performing three shows daily at Milestones Museum in Basingstoke from the Decemer 26-31 for the museum’s Twixmas Tidings event.