Leighton Buzzard student’s half marathon bid in wake of brain cancer loss

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Leighton Buzzard student is to run a half-marathon in memory of a family friend who lost his battle with brain cancer two months ago.

Jamie Charlotte, from Leighton Buzzard, will take part in the Brighton Half Marathon on February 25 in aid of the charity Brain Tumour Research.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jamie, aged 20, said: “I’m really excited, it’s going to be tough but I’ll give it my best and hopefully smash it.”

Jamie Charlotte is gearing up to run a half marathon in aid of Brain Tumour Research

His inspiration comes from Simon Penwright, the husband of his mum’s close friend Emily, who died in November 2023.

Simon, an operations director from Stewkley, was diagnosed with a multifocal glioblastoma (GBM) a year ago today after waking with a severe headache.

He underwent surgery, high-dose radiotherapy and chemotherapy, but passed away in a hospice 10 months later, aged 52, leaving behind a blended family of four children.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jamie, who studies sports business management at Sheffield Hallam University, said: “It’s been tough seeing Mum and Emily so upset and, being young, brain tumours weren’t something I had thought too much about before.

Simon Penwright lost his battle with brain cancer two months ago

“Learning that they’re the biggest cancer killer of children and people under 40 is terrifying, as was seeing what happened to Simon in such a short amount of time. It was all so quick. Seeing that happen to someone close to you gives you the drive to want to do what you can to help.”

Simon, Emily and their network of family and friends have already raised more than £40,000 for Brain Tumour Research.

Jamie added: “I took part in a football tournament Emily organised and thought it was such a cool idea to raise money for the charity by doing something sports based. So, when I heard about the half-marathon, it sounded like a great thing to do.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I’ve never done anything like it before. I used to play a lot of football but stopped a couple of years ago and have gradually got more unfit, so this is a way for me to raise vital funds for research whilst getting fit at the same time.”

Charlie Allsebrook, community development manager for Brain Tumour Research, said: “With one in three of us knowing someone affected by a brain tumour, Simon’s story, whilst terribly sad, is not unique. Brain tumours are indiscriminate and kill more men under 70 than prostate cancer, more women under 35 than breast cancer and more children than leukaemia. We’re determined to change this but we can’t do it alone. We’re really grateful to Team Penwright for all they’ve done and continue to do, and to Jamie for taking on this challenge for us. We can’t wait to cheer him across the finish line on race day.”

Brain Tumour Research, based in Milton Keynes, is the charity behind the call for a national annual spend of £35 million in order to improve survival rates and patient outcomes in line with other cancers such as breast cancer and leukaemia.