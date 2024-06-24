Leighton Buzzard tattoo artist offering free cover ups for self harm or domestic abuse scars

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Leighton Buzzard tattoo artist is offering free cover ups for people with self harm or domestic abuse scars.

Sophie Stokes, 31, hopes to provide a lifeline for those who wish to put the past behind them, but can't afford to pay for the body art.

The kindhearted businesswoman is based at Beauty By Ciara, North Street, and is inviting residents to book a consultation.

Sophie said: "For many people, they are self conscious – their kids are asking 'Why do you have this on your arm?', or when people go to interviews they are having to wear long sleeves to cover up the scars.

Sophie outside Beauty By Ciara, and right, a butterfly design. Images supplied by Sophie Stokes.

"With the tattoos, I think they feel much better. You look at the tattoo rather than the scars, and it makes people much happier, much more confident."

Sophie was inspired to help after she met a fellow tattoo artist at a convention who was also offering cover ups.

She will be running her offer "for the foreseeable future", and also has a motivation close to her heart.

Sophie explained: “When someone you know goes through domestic violence, you can see them, and you can try and tell them, but you have to wait for them to realise. Unfortunately, a lot of people I know have committed suicide because of it."

Before and after: Sophie tattooed some beautiful butterflies and flowers to cover up a customer's scars. Images supplied by Sophie Stokes.

Sophie has covered up some scars on a family member’s leg to allow them to move on from a difficult past.

Meanwhile, one client was prepared to travel from Leeds to Leighton Buzzard for help.

Sophie added: "If you are struggling, and don't want to talk about it, even going for a coffee with a friend can help. Don't be by yourself. People get inside their own heads."

Residents can book a consultation with Sophie via Facebook or Instagram @sophiestitsandtats - or pop into the salon.

The businesswoman lives in Eaton Bray with her husband and two children, and also works nights as a carer at Westlands.

She was inspired to use her artistic flair and become a tattoo artist after receiving compliments for painting a Looney Tunes design on her husband's motorbike during lockdown.