Leighton Buzzard teenager swaps Christmas celebrations for hospice fundraiser in memory of her dad

Remi-Ann Paice with the Christmas cake she's auctioning for Keech Hospice Care. She wants to be just like her late father Richard who raised lots of money for Keech when he was Morning Crew presenter 'Rentie' on Chiltern FM. Pic supplied by Sasha Paice

A Leighton Buzzard teenager has swapped Christmas celebrations for a fundraiser in memory of her dad.

Caring Leighton Middle School pupil Remi-Ann Paice wanted to raise money for Keech Hospice Care – just like her late father Richard Paice, fondly remembered as Chiltern FM Morning Crew presenter ‘Rentie.’

Richard died in August last year, shortly after being diagnosed with bowel cancer. He was just 51.

It was particularly devastating for his wife Sasha and their four children as their beloved husband and father had been seriously unwell for weeks. But he was told he’d pulled a muscle and was fobbed off with painkillers, despite visiting A&E four times.

By the time his condition was correctly diagnosed, the cancer had progressed to stage 4 and spread to his liver.

This year, as the family has decided not to celebrate Christmas, 13-year-old Remi-Ann decided to auction the Christmas cake she made at school to raise cash for Keech.

She explains: “My dad raised a lot of money for them over the years and they were always so grateful. I wanted to do it because I want to be just like him, and I know just how much it will help people, like it’s helped us.”

Remi-Ann’s original target was £50 but she’s already raised almost £500 – including £238 via her JustGiving site, which is still taking donations.

Her proud mum Sasha says: “She’s always loved baking, it's something we’ve done together since she was tiny.”

Sasha has enjoyed baking with all of her children – 16-year-old twins Ronnie and Richie and 18-year-old Risa-Lilac.

But as a full-time teaching assistant, she’s struggling to juggle work with being there for her grieving children – in addition to coping with her own overwhelming loss.

Sasha met Richard 20 years ago when she was at Barnfield College. She was doing a fundraiser for Keech and invited him down because he was always fundraising for them too through his work at Chiltern FM.