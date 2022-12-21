Leighton Buzzard theatre schools tread the boards in London's West End

Two Leighton Buzzard theatre schools were proud to take to the stage and perform in London's West End.

Razzamataz and Stagecoach Performing Arts joined schools from across the UK who trod the boards at the capital's famous Shaftesbury Theatre this winter. The showcases provided students with a chance to come together and build on their "creativity, courage and skills", whilst for many it was a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

Advertisement

A Stagecoach Performing Arts spokeswoman said: "We were alongside various Stagecoach Performing Arts schools from across the country that travelled many miles to London to perform. The students worked incredibly hard during rehearsals, and as part of the show, they performed a variety of songs from Disney classics such as Alice in Wonderland and Frozen, to renditions of Lady Gaga, Beyonce and The Blues Brothers, among many others.

Students from Stagecoach Leighton Buzzard (left) and students from Razzamataz Leighton Buzzard perform in London. Images: Stagecoach/Razzamataz.

"On the night, guests were able to enjoy a plethora of performances by students from all over the country, including Sidcup, Greenwich & Blackheath, Bridgend & Cowbridge, South Tyneside, Shirley, Primrose Hill, Welwyn Hatfield, Solihull, Liphook, Chertsey, Banbury, Putney, and Ashby De La Zouch.

"The iconic West End venue has been home to five other successful performances by Stagecoach students earlier this year, after many students missed out on performing live in 2020."

Advertisement

A Razzamataz spokeswoman said: "For one night only, the cast made way for Razzamataz Leighton Buzzard who were joined by other Razzamataz schools across the UK to put on an outstanding show, featuring songs, music and drama.

"The energy, buzz and excitement was simply electric for the performance of the Razzamataz gala and the reaction of the audience cemented this award-winning theatre school network as the place to be for talented young performers. The commitment, talent, dedication and teamwork were on stage for all to see with every school demonstrating absolute professionalism and a total love for performing."

Advertisement