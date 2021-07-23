Leighton Buzzard trustee is writing 100 Limericks in 100 Days for Reclaim Life

A kindhearted man with a talent for creative writing has set himself a '100 Limericks' challenge to support Leighton Buzzard's Reclaim Life.

Harry Sear, 73, who is a trustee for the charity, has been publishing witty rhymes since the end of April in a bid to reach his goal of £1,000.

The charity supports people who are struggling with depression or anxiety, and Harry hopes that the money raised will go towards its new therapy centre on Bridge Street.

Harry Sear is raising funds for Reclaim Life.

Talking about his challenge, Harry told LBO: "I started on April 30, that was the weekend that Captain Tom Moore's family commemorated what would have been his 100th birthday, encouraging people all over the country to do a challenge.

"My wife Linda and I run a charity in Leighton Buzzard, so I thought let's do something to raise money for them.

"My granddaughter did 1,000 jumps on her trampoline and raised over £1,000!

"I've set myself a longer challenge - 100 Limericks in 100 Days."

Harry has set up a Facebook page on which he publishes his five-line poems and has featured characters from naughty chefs to ballet dancers!

"I can't make the limericks too blue!" he laughed.

Residents may recognise Harry's name as he wrote plays with his friend for the Leighton Buzzard Drama Group during the 1990s, and decided a creative challenge would be right up his street.

He has so far raised £704, will all proceeds going towards Reclaim Life's exciting plans.

Harry, a trustee, and Linda, chairperson of Reclaim Life, told the LBO: "Back in February 2020 Reclaim Life were fortunate to be offered a lease for the use of a property in Bridge Street as a new therapy centre.

"Despite the prospect of building work and extensive renovations, we were all super excited to be given the opportunity to extend our services for local people and to give our fabulous life coaches a proper ‘home’, with facilities for our KITE nights, a training room and admin space, alongside several consulting rooms.

"We would be able to offer space accessible to all. Then lockdown…. The builders were ready, the materials ordered, the architects plans were drawn up, but what we hadn’t bargained on were the COVID enforced delays and regulations from the planning authorities."

Due to the pandemic, changes have had to be made to access points, fire doors, lifts, and more, but the team is "soldiering on" and expects to be able to open later this year.

Harry and Linda said: "We’re now in July and things are beginning to move, for all of us! The building is coming along, although we are still looking for funding to complete the work. Our volunteer staff and life coaches are all looking forward to once again being able to safely meet our clients face-to-face and offer the full range of support and therapies that we know work so well."

During the lockdown, the charity "upped its game" on the technology front, offering Zoom sessions alongside telephone consultations.

Crucially, the Reclaim Life was able to save three potential suicides, as well as offer help to well over 100 clients.

Harry, whose challenge ends on August 7, concluded: "It's a very worthwhile charity and it's so much needed, especially in these times. During Covid, we have got a lot of people coming to us that have been affected by lockdown or illness. There's a great need.

"As soon as our new premises are up and running we can expand what we do in the future."

Harry would like to thank everyone who has supported his challenge so far.

With every limerick Harry includes a joke or an aspirational quote to spread some positivity and smiles.

Harry's favourite: “We don’t stop playing because we grow old, we grow old because we stop playing.”