Leighton Buzzard uncle holds comedy night to raise awareness for Macmillan and rare condition fought by brave nephews

Barney Cole is inviting residents to the Royal British Legion on Thursday, November 10 to enjoy a night of laughter from Magic Matt Redmond, American entertainer Camille Roberts, silly-song singer Phil Alexander, Ukrainian performer Karyan Aslanova, comedian Mike Attwood, and Ridwan Hussain, semi-finalist in So You Think You're Funny 2022. The event will be held in honour of late cancer fighter Rhona Stone, and Barney's nephews Ben, eight, and Bobby, seven, who were both diagnosed with Chronic Granulomatous Disorder (CGD), a rare condition preventing the immune system from fighting off certain infections.

Barney said: "The compere for the night is the legendary Johnny Murphy, and there will also be a bar and raffle. I would like to thank Mama Rosa, Tesco, Amy's Hair Salon, Morrisons, and Nailed That for their generous donations, and if anyone else would like to donate towards the raffle, please bring a prize on the night."

Barney's nephews Ben and Bobby were diagnosed with CGD in 2020 and featured in the LBO in February, when Barney held his first comedy roadshow. The condition means that a person's white blood cells can't fight fungal or bacterial infections, causing the body to have an inflammatory response. However, brave Ben received a bone marrow transplant in September 2021, with Bobby hoping to receive his in 2024, and it is thought that the boys will be able to fight infections normally within two years of the operations.

The comedy poster. Right: Ben (front) pictured with Bobby

The boys' mother, Bonnie Burgess-Biggerstaff, said: "Ben underwent his bone marrow transplant last September and has recovered very well. He is back to his usual energetic, mischievous self and nothing is holding him back. Bobby remains well currently and I have pencilled in him in for having a transplant in January 2024."

Meanwhile, Barney, who works as a carer, has chosen Macmillan Cancer Support in memory of Rhona Stone, who died in from cancer aged 71. Rhona has a special place in Barney's heart, as he used to care for her.

Tickets: £10 from [email protected] or you can buy them at on the night. Doors open at 7.30pm for an 8pm start. Profits go towards Macmillan and the CGD Society.