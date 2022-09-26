Leighton Buzzard vicar reflects on 'very moving' service at All Saints Church to remember Queen

Reverend Cate Irvine said: "Last Sunday (September 18), we gathered to commemorate the life of our late Queen, to give thanks for her duty and service and to remember what she meant to each one of us.

"The service drew upon the patterns of worship so familiar to those who attend services in the Church of England, but I hope that the message of Christian hope and the beauty of the words and music were a comfort and inspiration to all who attended.

"It was very moving to see our church full of people from all walks of life who had come together to mark this historic moment. People started arriving nearly an hour before the service and many simply sat quietly in our beautiful building and the mood was one of quiet contemplation.

The thanksgiving service at All Saints Church. Image: All Saints Church.

"We began with those words of great comfort: 'The eternal God is your dwelling place, and underneath are the everlasting arms'”.

The opening hymn was 'Lord of all hopefulness', and the choir led the congregation in singing psalm 121, 'I lift up mine eyes to the hills'. The reading was Revelation 21.1-7, given by the Deputy Mayor, Councillor Sheona Hemmings.

Reverend Irvine added: "The choir then sang 'Thou Knowest, Lord', and after a time of prayer we commended our late Queen into God’s care.

"During the commendation a small choir sang for us the Orthodox 'Kontakion for the Departed' whose words sum up both our sense of loss and the Christian faith.

"After the final blessing and the National Anthem, the service concluded in silence as a mark of respect."

A Leighton-Linslade Town Council spokesman said: "We would like to thank everyone at All Saints Church for the special service of commemoration and thanksgiving.

"The service was well attended by members of the community, who welcomed the opportunity to reflect and remember. The sermon was led by Reverend Cate Irvine and the reading by Deputy Mayor Councillor Sheona Hemmings, with exceptional music performed by the choir.

"Following the service, those present were invited to remain and light a candle, sign the Book of Condolence or simply to reflect on recent events."

The service of commemoration can be viewed via: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=owvdadOlKE0