Leighton Buzzard volunteer will represent UK at World Scout Jamboree in Korea

An adventurous Leighton Buzzard volunteer has been selected to represent the UK at the World Scout Jamboree in Korea.

Megan McShane, 22, is one of 950 adult volunteers that have been selected to help deliver next year’s gathering as part of the International Service Team (IST).

The Jamboree will see 50,000 young people come together for a skills and cultural festival in scenic South Korea.

Megan McShane.

Megan said: "I’m so grateful to have been selected out of so many that applied to the Jamboree.

"I’ve been in the scouts since I was seven, even while I was at uni, but this is my biggest adventure yet.

"I’m hoping by the end of this to see different perspectives on scouting, especially internationally, and to bring that back to my Beaver and Cub sections!”

In the summer of 2023, Megan will be part of a multinational team of adults who are volunteering to spend their summer holiday helping young people have "an adventure of a lifetime", whilst thinking about global issues in a new light.

The 6,000 strong IST are there to make the Jamboree happen, undertaking a variety of roles to give young people from around the world a unique experience.

A Scouting spokesman said: "This could be planning and delivering activities for thousands of participants every day, or providing key services such as medical, catering, and infrastructure. The IST are the unsung heroes that will make a difference for tens of thousands of international Scouts next summer.

"Through being a part of the IST, Megan will have the opportunity to not only pass on their skills to young people but also develop personally. They will gain a greater insight into global issues, whilst making lasting friendships with adult volunteers from around the globe."

Between now and July 2023, Megan will be supporting their local unit of young people that are attending the World Scout Jamboree, as well as helping Scouts “draw their dream”.

This will include spending time on personal development and using their journey to Korea to inspire others in the local area.

UK Chief Scout Bear Grylls, said: “Congratulations to Megan and all the other adult volunteers who have been selected to support this adventure!