Leighton Buzzard wedding planner proud finalist at London awards ceremony

Leighton Buzzard wedding planner Ann Beggs was a proud finalist at The Wedding Industry Awards (TWIA) on Wednesday (February 23).

The businesswoman, who runs Ann Nicholas Wedding Planning, was regional winner in the Wedding Planner of the Year category and narrowly missed out on being crowned its national champion.

The swanky ceremony was held at The Underglobe, London, and Ann is delighted that life is in full swing post-lockdown.

Ann at the awards ceremony with her friend, Stewart, who won Celebrant of the Year.

Ann, 50, told the LBO: "It was great, particularly because of what's happened over the last couple of years - the wedding industry was hit so hard. It was really fun meeting everyone and being together.

"There was a girl I was up against and I just knew she was going to win. She's so so lovely! We sat at the same table and I'm so pleased for her."

Ann Nicholas Wedding Planning was also a regional winner in the 2020 TWIA, and the businesswoman hopes that next year she has what it takes to steal the show.

Ann would like to say thank you to all the couples who voted for her, and has a special thank you to say to her nearest and dearest.

Ann Beggs

She added: "I would like to say a big thank you to my family; they don't see enough of me and they are really tolerant!

"My husband particularly just puts up with me living in my office, being at the beck and call of all my couples. But he will bring me cups of tea and dinner to my desk.