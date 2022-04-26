Leighton Buzzard woman celebrates 100th birthday and reveals secret to long life

Ruth Sherry became a centenarian on Tuesday, April 12, and was treated to balloons, cakes, and a card from Her Majesty the Queen.

The great-grandmother marked the special day with a bottle of prosecco, and told the LBO that the secret to her longevity is “live happy!”

Marie Pollard, activity coordinator at Ruth’s care home, Carrington House, said: “We asked everyone in town to send her a birthday card by posting on the Facebook page - 'Act of Kindness Leighton Buzzard'.

Ruth was treated to a huge '100' cake and balloon display.

"She got about 90 cards in the end, some of them saying: 'How truly amazing you are'.

"Others were really nice and long, telling her that she must have had a good life."

Ruth was born in Cheshire and has a younger brother, Michael Watts, who is 97 and lives near St Albans.

She was sent to boarding school in Yorkshire as a youngster, which sometimes left her "terribly homesick", but despite this she has some fond memories.

Ruth's card from the Queen, left, and cards from the community.

She married her husband, William, in 1942 and the couple enjoyed travelling together to places both far and near, including Salzburg and the Lake District.

Asked about her favourite memories, Ruth told the LBO: "I've got so many - we had wonderful holidays.

"We enjoyed the freedom of camping and had some very good friends. I think that counts for a lot."

Ruth loved her cakes and her card from the Queen!

Ruth also recalled that her wedding was cancelled just two days before they were due to say ‘I do’ because William was called up to the air force.

However, she later received a message reading: 'Been granted leave 48 hours from Monday. Can you arrange the wedding?'

The families pulled together to plan the "very hasty" big day with a "beautiful cake", while Michael had to "get himself off and dressed" at short notice because the best man was unable to take leave from the armed forces and they needed a stand-in.

Ruth was "about 22" when she married, and she and her husband had a "very happy" life together.

Ruth's birthday decorations in Carrington House.

William used to work for the Electrical Board in Stevenage, while Ruth worked firstly in the school meals service until their son, John, was a teenager and they didn't have to stick to holidaying during term time.

She then worked for Fine Fare Head Office, Stevenage, until William passed away when she was 52.

The centenarian’s son, John, sadly died ten years ago, while she has two grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

Ruth added: "When the grandchildren came they were my biggest help after my husband died, because they just talked naturally.

"We were always talking about granddad - 'do you remember this?'"

In her later years, Ruth moved to Biggleswade before arriving in Carrington House a few days before Christmas.

Marie added: "She's very quiet, she doesn't ask for anything.