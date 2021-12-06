Leighton Buzzard woman encourages donations to rare disease charity this Christmas

A Leighton Buzzard woman is asking people to support families affected by a rare disease this Christmas, and have their donation doubled as part of the MPS Society’s Big Give Christmas Challenge.

Hannah Findlay-Bada, 25, supports families affected by rare diseases like MPS II Hunter, which can lead to progressive developmental delay and severe progressive physical problems, as well as MPS III Sanfilippo disease, which can cause progressive intellectual disability and loss of mobility in children.

Any donations received in the Big Give week, which ends tomorrow (Tuesday, December 7), will be doubled by the MPS Society’s Big Give champion - The Monday Charitable Trust - at no extra cost to the donor or the charity. Funds raised will go towards mental health and wellbeing support.

Hannah

Hannah, a support and advocacy officer at the MPS Society, said: "For people living with a rare disease the challenges are many.

"The Covid-19 pandemic has brought their suffering to a new level.

"Difficulties accessing treatments and not being able to meet other families going through similar situations and have access to services that would otherwise be readily accessible has had a huge impact on both their physical and mental health. Both factors, accompanied by the loneliness that comes with living with a rare condition, has had a detrimental impact on their mental health."

Bob Stevens, Group CEO of the MPS Society, said: “This year has been extremely tough for our members and their mental health and wellbeing. This is why we’re excited that we’re participating in The Big Give’s Christmas Challenge for the third year running so that donors can see their donations doubled at no extra cost to them or us. We’re aiming to raise £15,000 for our mental health and wellbeing services and really value your support. Every donation counts – big or small.

"Please remember to donate during the dates specified, otherwise, your donation won’t count.”