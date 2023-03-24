Leighton Buzzard woman pursuing London Marathon dream after life-changing arthritis diagnosis

A running enthusiast is finally pursuing her dream of taking on the London Marathon after a painful journey involving a life-changing arthritis diagnosis.

Toni Bull, who lives near Leighton Buzzard, is preparing for the 26-mile run, on April 23, for the charity which has supported her – Versus Arthritis.

The 33-year-old was diagnosed in 2020 after two years of uncertainty, Covid delays, severe pain and failed operations. Yet, in spite of her difficulties, Toni was inspired to take up running to improve her symptoms.

Toni said she felt alive again following her joint replacement surgery.

She explained: “My journey began back in November 2018 when my jaw problems started – clicking, locking and pain. Over the next year, my symptoms worsened, despite researching and trying every treatment I could find. This is where my running journey began, with the Couch to 5k App. I hoped it would reduce the side effects of the medication I was put on.”

During the delays to her first surgery, Toni’s condition deteriorated significantly until she could barely open her mouth, and even eat, while also suffering crippling migraines.

Eventually, she had an arthroscopy – a procedure which allows a surgeon to look inside a joint with a small camera. However, the surgery was unsuccessful, and she was told her symptoms were unrelated.

By this point, Toni revealed she had ‘lost all hope’ of living ‘a normal life’.

Toni is preparing to take on the London Marathon.

Eventually, she found a consultant who finally shed some light on her condition, diagnosing her with arthritis. Following surgery to regenerate her jaw with cells from her hip, Toni’s health improved significantly and she completed four 5km runs.

However, six months later, the arthritic pain returned and this time, Toni underwent a total joint replacement. She was able to start running again six weeks later but not before a gruelling recovery period.

She told the Observer: “The recovery was much harder than I expected and a joint replacement certainly isn't an easy option.

“I had facial nerve paralysis for about four months after the surgery – I was unable to blink, raise my eyebrow and my lip drooped.

“Fortunately, all movement and sensation has now returned. It was only after the surgery, when I had no pain, that I realised how severe the pain was that I lived with every day.”

Three months post-surgery, Toni achieved a personal best during the Rocket 5K race in Milton Keynes, leading to her marathon aspirations.

She explained: “I had a dream to run in the London Marathon and raise money for arthritis. “After the joint replacement, I felt alive – the best I'd been in years. Suddenly, this wasn't just a pipe dream, I could make it happen.

“I started running because of arthritis and I want to share my story to give others hope and give back to the amazing charity Versus Arthritis who provide such fantastic help and support to people like me. I will always have Arthritis, it will never go away, but I'm determined to live life to the full, enjoy running and smash the London Marathon in April 2023.”

Visit Toni’s fundraising page to donate to her cause.

