Leighton Buzzard woman's 'dream job' is now an award winning business - less than a year after opening

Stacey Money only started her grooming and hydrotherapy enterprise in January - but she's already collected two awards at the recent East of England Business Awards for Bedfordshire Hertfordshire and Essex

Former Cedars schoolgirl Stacey Money has always been passionate about animals.

But when she started her own business in January – Paws Grooming and Hydrotherapy at The Willows, Grange Mill Farm – she had no idea that less than nine months later she would attend the East of England Business Awards for Bedfordshire, Hertfordshire and Essex and lift not only the Winners Award for the Best Grooming Business in Bedfordshire but also the overall Consumers Award for all categories in all three counties.

Stacey, who is 29 and Leighton Buzzard born and bred, says: “I was thrilled to learn I’d been nominated for the Best Business award which was a great honour, but to receive a further award, ahead of all the others, came as a complete surprise. I owe a huge debt of gratitude to all my amazing customers.”

After school, Stacey went to Shuttleworth College where she obtained Levels 2 and 3 in City & Guilds grooming qualifications. She also worked for a vet and at a kennels and continued studying. She now has City & Guilds Level 3 for hydrotherapy and is working on her Level 4 qualification.

Her business is aimed primarily at dogs and cats but she will always consider taking on other small animals.

She has a working Cocker Spaniel called Chase and two rescued rabbits, Boris and Spice.

Stacey says hydrotherapy is a treatment recommended by vets for pre and post operational procedures and explains: "It benefits animals with joint conditions such as arthritis and hip dysplasia by improving muscle mass and mobility. It is also used for weight control and fitness and giving animals confidence in water, while also having fun.”

She’s currently the only employee but hopes to increase staffing levels as demand increases.