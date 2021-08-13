Leighton Buzzard's Age UK charity shop is appealing for donations

Staff at Leighton Buzzard's Age UK charity shop are asking residents to donate their unwanted items and help keep their shelves stocked.

Since reopening the team has enjoyed welcoming back customers and has been overwhelmed by the "fantastic support" from the community.

Shoppers old and new have visited the Lake Street store, helping to boost sales and providing Age UK with an "extraordinary amount of donations", for which the charity is extremely grateful.

Age UK, Leighton Buzzard.

An Age UK spokeswoman told the LBO: "However, we need those donations to keep coming and we urgently need quality goods such as clothing and accessories, gifts, toys, household items and shoes.

"The coronavirus pandemic put a huge strain on charities, with Age UK’s services facing unprecedented demand when the crisis began and the impacts continue to be felt. All items help raise vital funds for the charity’s work and services supporting older people.

"This includes Age UK’s Information and Advice, and Friendship services, which are a lifeline for those who have no one else to turn to.

"That’s why we are urging the people of Leighton Buzzard to donate their unwanted, quality items to the Age UK our store shop."

Donations can be maximised by signing up to gift aid.