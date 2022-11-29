Leighton Buzzard's Age UK launches appeal to help elderly access vital services during 'difficult and lonely time'

Age UK Leighton Buzzard is calling on the local community to have a pre-Christmas clear out and donate unwanted items.

The plea comes as the charity gets ready to wrap up the 2022 Challenge, which aims to help its shops receive 2.2 million bags of donations by the end of the year. So far over two million bags have been donated across the country, with funds supporting vital services for older people who may have no one else to turn to this winter.

Advertisement

Cathie Cassidy, shop manager at the Age UK, Lake Street, said: "For many older people, the festive period can be a difficult and lonely time, especially when they have no one to talk to or ill health means they can’t get out and about. However, Age UK knows that this year is set to be even harder as large numbers also face a perilous winter of soaring energy prices and high inflation."

Age UK, Lake Street. Image: Google.

The charity provides a national free and confidential Advice Line and Friendship Service, which it expects to be in high demand this Christmas. However, its team "can’t be there without everyone’s support", and donating "really can make a big difference".