Leighton Buzzard’s All Saints church spire turns blue to raise awareness of drowning risks

Following a recent spate of tragic drownings in the county, Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service will be hosting a multiagency day of action on Tuesday next week to mark the day.

Colleagues from police, local councils, Midshires Search and Rescue and the Royal Life Saving Society will be joining forces out and about across Bedfordshire to warn and inform residents of the dangers of open water.

In the evening Bedford Town Bridge and Leighton Buzzard church spire will be lit up blue to remember those who have sadly lost their lives in waters in the area and raise awareness. There have already been three deaths in the county this year after people were caught in open water.