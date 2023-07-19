News you can trust since 1861
Leighton Buzzard’s All Saints church spire turns blue to raise awareness of drowning risks

Leighton Buzzard’s All Saints church spire will be lit up on July 25 to mark World Drowning Prevention Day.
By Lynn Hughes
Published 19th Jul 2023, 10:14 BST- 1 min read
The church spire will be lit up in blue on Tuesday - Google MapsThe church spire will be lit up in blue on Tuesday - Google Maps
The church spire will be lit up in blue on Tuesday - Google Maps

Following a recent spate of tragic drownings in the county, Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service will be hosting a multiagency day of action on Tuesday next week to mark the day.

Colleagues from police, local councils, Midshires Search and Rescue and the Royal Life Saving Society will be joining forces out and about across Bedfordshire to warn and inform residents of the dangers of open water.

In the evening Bedford Town Bridge and Leighton Buzzard church spire will be lit up blue to remember those who have sadly lost their lives in waters in the area and raise awareness. There have already been three deaths in the county this year after people were caught in open water.

The fire service will also be showcasing water rescue equipment and unveil new water safety signage on the day.

