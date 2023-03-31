Raise a pint to a popular Leighton Buzzard pub – which has been crowned South Beds’ Pub of the Year.

The Black Lion has been voted as the top spot by members of the South Bedfordshire branch of CAMRA (the Campaign for Real Ale). It's the eighth successive time that the High Street pub has gained the award since 2015 – excluding 2021 when no award was made due to Covid-19 closures.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A spokesman for the South Bedfordshire Branch of CAMRA, said: "The Black Lion easily fulfils CAMRA’s basic requirements to be Pub of the Year. Top quality cask ale is available from eight handpumps in addition to eight real ciders.

The Black Lion, Leighton Buzzard. Image: CAMRA/WhatPub.

"The atmosphere is welcoming to all and the staff are knowledgeable about the ales and able to give advice and offer tasters. The pub is sympathetic to the aims of CAMRA and also has a community function with a number of groups meeting there regularly."

In late 2014 the Orchid group sold The Black Lion to Burlison Inns. Owner Gary Burlison appointed Nikki Brodin as landlady – who is described by CAMRA as an "exemplary manager".

Advertisement

Advertisement

After a period of refurbishment, the pub reopened in January 2015 to much acclaim from CAMRA members who welcomed the arrival of what they regarded as "a proper alehouse". The title of 2015 Pub of the Year soon followed and the subsequent development of the large garden and refitting of the barn to house beer festivals further enhanced the pub’s standing.

The spokesman added: "Now that Covid is thankfully behind us, The Black Lion is back to holding its very popular and successful main events: two beer festivals, a cider festival and a gin festival each year.

"In the organisation of these events, just as in the everyday running of the pub, the outstanding feature has always been attention to detail in everything that is done. There are many fine pubs in the South Beds CAMRA area but this is what makes The Black Lion stand out and has kept it as a firm favourite."