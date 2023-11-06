Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The crowds turned out to celebrate the new look bonfire night celebrations in Leighton Buzzard on Friday.

Organisers Leighton Linslade Rotary Club say between 3,000 to 4000 people turned up for the event in the town centre.

This year’s event moved away from traditional fireworks and produced a laser light show which lit up the night sky.

Event team leader Martin Addrison said: “We are very pleased with the way it went. It was a lovely clear evening and the band was very good.

"We had a couple of fairground rides and the local catering businesses had long queues. The local shops say they did well and we sold out of mulled wine and hot chocolate.”

Music was provided by Lighthouse, a band of local students.

Around £4,500 was raised for local charities, including Reclaim Life and the rotary group’s own charity Yes We Can which helps encourage disabled people to get involved in sport.

The laser show, at a cost of more than £7,750 with a £5,000 start-up grant from Leighton Linslade Town Council, was set on a flatbed truck and projected into the night sky.

Environmentally safe smoke generators enhanced the patterns and the lasers were programmed to music.

Additional projectors bathed buildings on both sides of the High Street in changing colours to contrast with the show.

Martin said the response from people had been positive overall. It didn’t run quite to time which he put down to a lack of skills for the volunteers using a new system.

"We hope to do it again,” he said. "But we need to let the dust settle first. We are a group of 30 volunteers and it was a lot of work.”

Martin said he understood why some people would have preferred the more traditional fireworks, but added they were harder and more expensive to put on.

One attendee said on social media: “What a great event, thanks for all the hard work and the band did a great job too. We loved it.”

While another said: “Thank you Leighton Linslade Rotary Club for all your hard work putting on another great free event for the town! My daughters and I had a lovely evening, the atmosphere was super. Lots of happy faces. X”