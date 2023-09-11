Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Get ready for film screenings and Q&A sessions as the Leighton Buzzard Film Festival returns.

The festival runs from September 24 to October 1 and also includes workshops for editing and lighting, talks with actors and filmmakers from the industry, networking and a 48-hour challenge.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Founder Lobke Van Eijk said: “We are really excited to open the festival up to a bigger local area. Last year we started from scratch, and we felt really supported by the local businesses we worked with and the audience we created. We received many positive replies which motivates us to do it again this year.

Filmmakers from last year's festival are invited on stage for a Q&A session. Image submitted.

“We aim to bring together local creatives and filmmakers, create a space to showcase work made by local people to their community, and to celebrate and encourage creativity and collaboration between all generations. Between these generations there is so much knowledge and experience, that we’re encouraging people to share it with each other.”

The event kicks off at The Ship Inn on Wing Road on September 24 with a selection of best films made by young filmmakers and local filmmakers.

To buy tickets for the events go to https://www.lbfilmfest.com/festivalprogramme

Other events include:

Advertisement

Advertisement

September 25 – Q&A with actors Sarah-Jane Potts, Joe Millson and Emmy-winning documentary filmmaker Andrew Smith at The Crooked Crow Bar, Waterborne Walk, who will be discussing the challenges and rewards of making a feature film on a low budget.

September 26 Leighton Buzzard Library Theatre, Lake Street, for a selection of LB Film Fest's favourite picks on the big screen. All films are made by local filmmakers from Bedfordshire, Buckinghamshire & Hertfordshire.

September 27 – The Golden Bell, Church Square, – explore the creative depths of filmmakers' and artists' minds in the experimental film gallery. Watch experimental films, look at beautiful paintings from the Leighton Buzzard Art Society and create something yourself

September 27 – Canal St. Coffee, Brantoms Wharf, Leighton Road – experienced gaffer and senior trainer lighting at ARRI Craig Gambell will teach you how to perfectly light a scene for different moods or themes. Create your own and understand the effect of lighting and the ideas behind it.

Advertisement

Advertisement

September 28 – The Crooked Crow Bar, four very interesting documentaries as well as a Q&A with the filmmakers.

September 29 – Mimic Gifts, Market House, Market Square – Learn to edit like a professional during this interactive talk with Nick Read on the ins and outs of making a good edit.

September 29 – Filmmaking contest – After a week of workshops participants enter a crazy 48 hours of filming and editing a short film which will be shown at the closing celebration. Films that make the deadline in time will have chance of winning one of the exclusive hand made awards by Anthony Smith.

September 30 – Canal St. Coffee – an afternoon with actor Gavin Spokes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

October 1 – Closing night screening at The Ship Inn – enjoy the screening of the 48 hour contest films and finish a fantastic week of LB Film Fest with us.