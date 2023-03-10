Leighton Buzzard's highly anticipated Land South consultation is now live

The highly anticipated consultation on Leighton Buzzard's Land South has gone live this morning (Friday) and a residential-led mixed used scheme is the "realistic" way forward being suggested.

Central Bedfordshire Council's (CBC's) proposals and research findings are now available to view on its website, as it aims to "transform, "complement", and "enhance" the High Street and its community. But while CBC suggests that the regeneration will be led by housing, it has also explored options for creating additional development space on a large part of Duncombe Drive car park.

However, "pipedreams" have been ruled out – and CBC will not be building a desired community/cultural facility itself.

Leighton Buzzard report study area. Key: Orange - council owned land. Lined - recorded adopted highway. Pink - town centre boundary. Red - study area boundary. Image: CBC.

The consultation paper states: "The market insight work has shown that, at this current time, the most likely demand for the land is residential led mixed-use. While a small amount of additional retail as part of a mixed-use site could be viable, over-providing retail is more likely to lead to empty units and undermine the success of the High Street. Residential use would naturally increase footfall and support the economy in the town centre.

"The council has also been engaging with and listening to local ward members, the town council and community groups. We have been told there is a clear desire for additional community and/or cultural space in the town."

CBC suggests that land could be released from part of Duncombe Drive car park to create a “much more attractive opportunity for developers to invest” and give “more opportunity to explore whether a new community/cultural facility is a possibility.”

But the council has stressed that the cultural facility is not dependent on the car park and that it is “not proposing to build a community/cultural centre” itself – it would be up to a developer or other organisation to come forward.

The consultation adds: "A community/cultural facility would need to be self-sufficient financially so that it does not cost the taxpayer."

The plans say that around 70 per cent of Duncombe Drive – 97 spaces – could be earmarked for redevelopment, while 30 per cent, 42 spaces, could be retained.

And the council is keen to emphasise that there is limited or no council revenue funding available for the development of Land South.

It continues: "In preparing this proposal, the council recognised the scheme would need to be realistic. To do this we have undertaken market assessments to rule out 'pipedreams'."

There are six distinct areas on Land South that are under freehold ownership of CBC, including Westlands Care Home and Day Centre. However, how the council takes forward redevelopment of these parcels of land is "not determined at this stage".

The consultation explains: "The council might work with a partner to bring forward development, simply sell the sites to the market or the council’s care company or our housing team might be interested in the sites. Any redevelopment of any of the parcels of land... would be subject to planning which would include public consultation."

But the future of Land South is by no means set in stone with the council saying the consultation is merely a presentation of ideas – and CBC is urging people to share their feedback by Friday, June 2.

It concluded: "It gives us the opportunity to better understand the impact a change might have and change things if it isn’t quite right."

There are also several public engagement events:

March 25, 10am - 2pm, Market Square

March 28, 10am – 2pm, Market Square

April 19, 3.30 – 4.30pm, online event - link will take you to book via Eventbrite

April 20, 6.30 - 7.30pm, online event - link will take you to book via Eventbrite