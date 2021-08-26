Leighton Buzzard's Hospice at Home Volunteers restart 'invaluable' face-to-face visits

Leighton Buzzard charity Hospice at Home Volunteers has restarted face-to-face visits following the lifting of government guidelines.

It is reassuring the public that it is following full Covid-19 safety guidelines and is still using PPE and testing regularly to keep everyone safe.

If you or someone you know has a terminal or life-limiting illness and the individual or their family could do with some extra help, then the charity can provide practical, social and emotional support.

Hospice at Home Volunteers

They offer a free service that provides strength and encouragement at a difficult time. They offer practical help where it is needed during a life-limiting illness.

The support given is flexible depending upon need, but could include: spending time with the person enabling their carer to have two or three hours break; accompanying the person on trips to the shops or a favourite venue; providing companionship and information for further help.

A spokesman said: "We have implemented our own guidelines within the charity, all volunteers will be temperature checked and will test using a lateral flow ahead of visits, they will continue to wear a mask and fully sanitize during a visit.

"We are very aware that during the last year there are a lot of people who we have been unable to help, we continued where we can through telephone support but the benefit of our volunteers and providing a face-to-face service in invaluable and we are so pleased that we are able to continue with this.

"We cover Leighton Buzzard, Linslade, Wing and surrounding villages. We have a lot of volunteers who are waiting to give up there time to help!"