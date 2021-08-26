Leighton Buzzard's Hospice at Home Volunteers restart 'invaluable' face-to-face visits
If you, or someone you know, has a terminal or life-limiting illness the charity is eager to help
Leighton Buzzard charity Hospice at Home Volunteers has restarted face-to-face visits following the lifting of government guidelines.
It is reassuring the public that it is following full Covid-19 safety guidelines and is still using PPE and testing regularly to keep everyone safe.
If you or someone you know has a terminal or life-limiting illness and the individual or their family could do with some extra help, then the charity can provide practical, social and emotional support.
They offer a free service that provides strength and encouragement at a difficult time. They offer practical help where it is needed during a life-limiting illness.
The support given is flexible depending upon need, but could include: spending time with the person enabling their carer to have two or three hours break; accompanying the person on trips to the shops or a favourite venue; providing companionship and information for further help.
A spokesman said: "We have implemented our own guidelines within the charity, all volunteers will be temperature checked and will test using a lateral flow ahead of visits, they will continue to wear a mask and fully sanitize during a visit.
"We are very aware that during the last year there are a lot of people who we have been unable to help, we continued where we can through telephone support but the benefit of our volunteers and providing a face-to-face service in invaluable and we are so pleased that we are able to continue with this.
"We cover Leighton Buzzard, Linslade, Wing and surrounding villages. We have a lot of volunteers who are waiting to give up there time to help!"
If you would like any more information regarding the service please do not hesitate to contact them on 01525 854713 or email [email protected]