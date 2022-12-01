A Leighton Buzzard business is proud to have renewed its Fairtrade licence for a further three years.

The House of Coffee, Peacock Alley, continues to be approved by FLOCERT, which ensures that supply chains meets Fairtrade standards. The organisation is the global certifier for Fairtrade, supporting sustainable businesses and making "global trade fairer".

Advertisement

House of Coffee proprietor, Nick Stagg, said: "Fairtrade is a way to guarantee that there is a robust, ethical supply chain. We could choose other ethically based organisations to support but we think it is important to support Fairtrade, the biggest of the lot, because we need a very strong ‘pressure group’ to sit at the table with the very strong corporations that exist in the coffee industry."

House of Coffee proprietor, Nick Stagg (right), and assistant, Fred, at a show. Image: House of Coffee.

House of Coffee first launched in 1984 and its team says it loves serving the town of Leighton Buzzard.

Nick said: "Coffee is an enjoyable product to work with and it’s always a treat when people say that it’s good to have a coffee roaster in the town. Our Fairtrade offers have proved very popular in the shop and online.

Advertisement

"We’ve just introduced a very fine, organically grown, Peruvian Tapir Andino (red honey processed) to our Fairtrade range. We are also encouraging shop customers to bring their own coffee caddies to eliminate bag waste (20p discount) and are offering compostable ‘natureflex’ packets for people without their own caddie.”