Leighton Buzzard's Nick Beggs releases new album with 'two of the best musicians in the world'

A Leighton Buzzard musician has released a new album with his band Trifecta.

Bassist and songwriter Nick Beggs, along with keyboardist Adam Holzman and drummer Craig Blundell, are proud to introduce Fragments to the music scene, described by Nick as "Fission! - like fusion but less efficient and more dangerous... with fall out.”

Their new album leans towards "a fusion of jazz rock", and was released by Kscope in August.

Left: Nick Beggs plays the Chapman Stick. Credit: Richard Purvis. Right: Trifecta's new album, Fragments. Credit: Kscope/Trifecta.

Nick, who grew up in Leighton Buzzard and shot to fame with pop band Kajagoogoo, told the LBO: "So far so good! A lot of people seem to like it, which is encouraging.

"Adam and Craig are two of the best musicians in the world.

"What do I enjoy about working with them? Their prodigious talent, technique, their approach to music, and their originality of ideas."

The trio performed together as part of Steven Wilson’s band, and would jam together after soundchecks, forming what they referred to as 'jazz club', and from these sessions the fledgling ideas for Fragments were born.

Each band member completed the recording and engineering of their own contributions in their various home studios which helped in bringing their individual production ideas to each track.

Adam Holzman mixed the record at his New York home studio and the mastering was handled by Andy VanDette (Rush, David Bowie, Deep Purple, Porcupine Tree, Beastie Boys) in New York.

Nick said: “After the last tour with Steven finished, we had a handful of tracks ready to work on and as we moved through our various separate projects we agreed to work on Trifecta.

“We discussed early on, the idea of each piece having a Fragment number and track title, for example – ‘Fragment 10 - Pavlov’s Dog Killed Schrodinger’s Cat’. As all the compositions were written as jams or in our home studios this idea seemed even more prescient. So, we titled the album ‘Fragments’”.

The album is mainly instrumental with the exception of one track, 'Pavlov’s Dog Killed Schrodinger’s Cat'.

Nick explained: “The lyrics are written from the perspective of a layman trying to understand quantum mechanics…and failing”.

The track also features drum programming from Russell Holzman, while Nick created its music video.

He added: "The film clip is a new take on the lyric video concept I guess? I made it one afternoon in my home studio using my iPhone and a writing pad!”