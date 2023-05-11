Leighton Buzzard’s popular May Day Fayre hit by claims of violence and crime

Organisers said the May Day Fayre was a huge success despite a few isolated incidents

Claims of violence and crime during Leighton Buzzard’s annual May Day Fayre marred the event for many visitors who said they felt unsafe.

Visitors reported a ‘spate of physical attacks’ and trouble with gangs, with one youth ending up in hospital with concussion.

One visitor told the LBO the day was marred with numerous incidents reported to Police and the organisers ‘while anecdotal evidence online showed many further unreported incidents’ including stall holders being subjected to problems.

Another resident confirmed there was an issue with crime on the day with many families feeling unsafe and saying they would not attend mass events in town again based on what happened.

But any claims of violence were strongly refuted by Leighton Linslade Rotary Club which organised the event.

Chairman, Mr Richard Johnson, said: “We were very surprised to learn of claims of any problems or trouble. There were no reports of violence made directly to us as organisers during the event.

“The first we became aware of a police presence was late afternoon.

"We did not call them in. In fact we had no knowledge of any incident until we were later made aware of posts on social media by a small number of people.

"When we spoke to officers they said they were ‘looking for some people’ but that they did not need our assistance. So, as far as we were concerned it was a police matter, “ he added.

“But as stated none of the organisers, and there were 40 of us there, were made aware of any trouble or witnessed any violence. None of us saw evidence of any violence and believe reports may have been exaggerated.

“From our perspective the event was successful and we’ve had a lot of positive feedback.”

A spokesman for Beds Police said: “Just after 11.30pm on Monday, May1, we received a report of an assault at a fair in Church Avenue, Leighton Buzzard.

“A 15-year-boy was with his girlfriend when he was assaulted by a group of youths who caused an injury to his head.