The centre will be closed from Thursday

Leighton Buzzard’s recycling centre is to close for three weeks for structural maintenance.

The centre, on Shenley Hill Road, will be closed from Thursday (July 6) to Wednesday, July 26, inclusive.

The Thorn Turn centre in Dunstable remains open.

A spokesman for Central Bedfordshire Council said: “Due to the nature of the works, we were unable to carry this out during the colder months as this may have impacted the length of closures.

“During this time, please visit one of our other three recycling centres – at Ampthill, Biggleswade, and Thorn Turn available to you for disposal and recycling of your waste.”

The centre at Ampthill reopens on July 6 after its refit and the Biggleswade centre was closed in May for maintenance. The Thorn Turn centre on Grendall Lane (off Thorn Road) Houghton Regis is not included in the latest maintenance works.