A major Leighton Buzzard road is to benefit from a nationwide pothole repair campaign.

The A4146 Leighton bypass pothole repairs have been made possible by the first tranche of £8.3 billion in reallocated High Speed 2 (HS2) funding – with the first set of roads already having been resurfaced.

Councils have already been paid £150 million to get on with the work and deliver improvements, with another £150 million following in this financial year.

Local authorities are required to publish a two-year plan detailing exactly which local roads will benefit.

Today (10 April), the Department for Transport has revealed 102 of the 119 authorities that received funding have responded to the department’s survey request to set out their plans, meaning local people can now check their local council’s websites and scrutinise their plans for themselves.

Local people are encouraged to check their authority websites and see which roads are planned to be maintained.

RAC Head of Policy, Simon Williams, said: “It’s very encouraging to see so many local authorities quickly setting out how they’ll use the first tranche of the government’s reallocated HS2 funding to improve their roads.

“Drivers will be pleased to see potholes fixed and roads resurfaced, especially as our research shows the poor state of local carriageways is their number-one concern. We hope councils will also use this extra money to carry out vital surface dressing work which helps prevent cracking in the cold winter months by sealing roads against water ingress.”