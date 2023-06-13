Hazel with one of her balloon creations at Leighton Linslade's Big Lunch last month - photo Tony Margiocchi

Hazel Markland, who has an impressive record for winning competitions, took part in Heart Radio’s SEAT challenge last week.

As part of the competition she had sent in a video explaining why she would be ideal to take on a challenge and last week found herself on Heart Radio with presenters Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden.

The challenge turned out to be a singing a karaoke version of Ella Henderson’s hit record This is Real with Amanda expected to judge whether it had been good enough to win a holiday.

Hazel with Amanda Holden and Jamie Theakston

Imagine Hazel’s surprise when Amanda said she couldn’t possibly judge, and then called on Ella herself to make the casting vote.

"I’ve never sung in public before,” Hazel, aged 50 said. “”The song is a hard song to sing, it was fast and so high! I was really surprised when Ella called in on video, I had no clue when I was talking to Jamie and Amanda. It was such a surprise.”

Now Hazel, who is a balloon artist, and and son Riley aged 10, are off to Barcelona!

Hazel said: “This year I turned a special zero and decided to take on new challenges, one being learning to ski as my son Riley is a freestyle skier and snowboarder!” She has booked her next lesson for next month.

But it’s not the first time Hazel, who says her hobby of entering competitions is “life affirming”, has struck lucky. Last year she went on a delayed holiday to Thailand, which had been won during lockdown, along with a trip to Disneyland Paris. She had also met the Hollywood star Will Smith on the red carpet for a showing of the live action film Aladdin, been power sailing, cycled coast to coast in the UK and taken her dad on a brewery trip.