Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

And they’re off – Leighton Fun Runners 10k is setting off this Sunday with more than 325 competitors taking part.

And there is still time for runners to book themselves a place, organisers are taking bookings right up to the start of the event.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The charity fun run is setting off at 9am from Pages Park, on Billington Road, heading along Chartmoor Roaf and round Tiddenfoot Lake, and back through Grovebury Road.

The Leighton 10k fun run is on Sunday

Motorists are asked to slow down or stop to allow runners to cross three main roads if asked by marshalls in hi-vis vests during the event from 9am to 10.30am on September 17.

It’s the first time the run has been back in the town centre after a few years at Long Marston after building work at Clipstone meant the club had to move its venue.

Race director Dan Green said: “We wanted to be back in the town and we worked hard to find a viable option. It should be a cracking event in the town.”

All runners will be awarded a commemorative medal.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The profits for this year’s run will be going to the club charity 4Louis, which supports families through miscarriage, stillbirths and child loss.

To register for the event go to https://my.raceresult.com/229502/registration