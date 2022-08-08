Leighton-Linslade Children’s Trail celebrates 10th anniversary this August

To mark this milestone, a themed birthday party was held in Linslade Recreation Ground, including puppet shows, storytelling, arts and crafts and readings from some of the team's favourite books.

The event provided the opportunity to mark the occasion and launch the new temporary 'Trail in the Trees', which will be available (weather permitting) until the end of 2022.

A spokeswoman for Leighton-Linslade Children’s Trail, said: "This year is an incredibly special year as August 2022 marks the 10th birthday anniversary of the Leighton-Linslade Children’s Trail.

Happy 10th birthday to Leighton-Linslade Children's Trail. Image: Leighton-Linslade Town Council.

"Inspired by the books 'Because of an Acorn', 'Mama Miti' and 'The Lorax', students at Cedars Upper School and Linslade Middle School have created 12 beautiful ceramic tiles, which adorn park trees.

"Almost 100 children and adults took part in the trail [during the party], with some taking the trail more than once, safe in the knowledge that scrumptious chocolate brownies were given out as prizes for completing it."

To help celebrate the birthday, Giant Mouse (Trail’s Guardian) was joined by Mayor of Leighton-Linslade, Councillor Farzana Kharawala.

The spokeswoman added: "For both, the event was important as it celebrated the Children’s Trail which over the 10 years has brought much joy to the hundreds of children and adults who have completed the free activity."