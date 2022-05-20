Leighton-Linslade Citizens Advice thanks volunteers for hard work during cost of living crisis

As the cost-of-living crisis bites, Citizens Advice Leighton-Linslade (CALL) has seen a huge number of enquiries from local people struggling to stay on top of household bills.

Thanks to the “tireless dedication” of its volunteers and staff, CALL has continued to give essential advice and crisis support to help people find a way forward.

As part of Volunteers’ Week, which runs from June 1-7, it now wishes to thank its volunteers for their “exceptional contribution” to the charity and local community.

Citizens Advice Leighton-Linslade

Kash Karimzandi, Chief Officer at Citizens Advice Leighton-Linslade, said: “We have an incredible team of volunteers who freely give their time and skills to ensure people in Leighton Buzzard and the surrounding villages can get support in their time of need.

“I’m particularly proud of the immense dedication they’ve shown during the ongoing cost-of-living crisis, when demand for our help is so high.

“Their dedication and commitment knows no bounds. We simply couldn’t do it without them.”

If you’re interested in finding out more about volunteering with Citizens Advice Leighton-Linslade, please visit www.leightonlinsladecab.org.uk and click on 'Get Involved'.

No experience is required, as full training and support is provided for volunteer roles.

Kash added: "We give people the knowledge and confidence they need to find their way forward - whoever they are, and whatever their problem."