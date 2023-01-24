Leighton-Linslade community agent on misson to help isolated and vulnerable people

Leighton-Linslade’s community agent is on a mission to support isolated and vulnerable older residents.

Caroline Whitelegge is now on hand to help residents with free support – from helping identify benefits they may be eligible for and helping them fill out forms to pointing them towards support groups and agencies.

She said: “It’s a real privilege to be working in this new role, particularly at a time when so many people are struggling with different issues. It’s often difficult to know who to turn to for specific support or information and that’s where I can help, by listening, and then either helping directly if I can or signposting people to appropriate services or groups.

“There’s so much going on in Leighton-Linslade, specifically for older residents who may be feeling lonely or isolated, so a big part of my job is to learn more about what’s available and help people to find what’s right for them. Sometimes just chatting things through and coming up with a plan is a huge step forward, so I’d urge anyone who might benefit from this kind of support to get in touch.”

The scheme is a partnership between Bedfordshire Rural Communities Charity and the town council, which is funding the scheme as part of its 55UP project

