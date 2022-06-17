Leighton-Linslade community heroes honoured during the 007-themed awards night

Everyone from charity volunteers to politicians mingled with look-alikes of James Bond, Jaws and Odd Job at a special ceremony held at Brooklands Club.

Drinks were shaken, not stirred (of course!) and every candidate took home a special trophy from the event.

Organiser Susan Humphrey, of Leighton Buzzard, said: "Honouring the award winners was a very special moment for me.

Front row: Odd Job, Louise Miller, Sarah Lamont Myford, Susan Humphrey, Reverend Wynn Jones, and James Bond. Back row: Andrew Selous MP and Jaws. Photo: Susan Humphrey.

“Seeing everyone cheer and clap as each name was called out was just so lovely to see. They all deserved their awards without a shadow of a doubt.”

Sue was inspired to organise the event because she know of people who had worked very hard to support their community during the pandemic.

She thought a James Bond theme would add a special twist, and even had an Aston Martin donated for the evening.

She added: “There were lots of funny moments, especially the Bond characters with Festus Akinbusoye. I think Jaws made a few people jump when pretending to bite their necks!”

Left to right: Carter Read, Donna Lightfoot, Julia Treadwell, Diamond Cabs, Fiona Harrison, Graham Lowden (behind Fiona), Susan Humphrey and Graham Humphrey, Yirrell Butchers, Sarah Lamont Myford, Nicky Senior, Liz Gadsden, Ruth and David Pearson, Reverend Wynn Jones. Photo: Susan Humphrey.

The awards night also raised £475 Great Ormond Street Hospital, while GXO Logistics made a generous donation to children’s brain tumour charity, Abbie’s Army.

The Community Awards winners were as follows:

Faye Barrett - Community Long Standing Traffic Warden and PCSO

Sarah Cursons - Community Food Bank Volunteer Award

The James Bond characters with PCC Festus Akinbusoye

June Tobin - Community Team Leader and Volunteer Award

Shellie Hopkinson - Community Volunteer Award

Shellie Hopkinson - Overall Community Charity Award

Diamond Cabs - Taxi Service Award

James Bond, Jaws, and Odd Job surround the attendants! Photo: Susan Humphrey.

Graham Lowden - Community Bus Driver Award

Steven Gatton - Community Long Standing Bus Driver Award

Mama Rosa Italian Restaurant - Community Italian Family Run Business Award

Himalaya Indian Restaurant - Community Family Run Indian Restaurant Award

Yirrell Butchers - Community Long Standing Family Run Business Award

Sarah Lamont Myford - Community Nurse Award

Mayor Cllr Farzana Kharawala with her award. Photo: Susan Humphrey.

Kevin Olukanmi - Community Royal Mail Delivery Driver Award

Ruth and David Pearson - Long Standing Hospitality Couple Award

Leighton-Linslade Fire Brigade - Blue Light Award.

Steven Carver - Heroic Award

Fiona Harrison - Community Voice Award

Carter Reed - Youngest Fundraiser Award

Donna Lightfoot - Bedfordshire's Most Inspirational Women Award

Claire Shipp- Leighton and Linslade Most Inspirational Award

Liz Gadsden - Long Standing Steward Award

Nicky Senior, Blue Sapphire Care - Community Domiciliary Care Award

Reverend Wynn Jones – Community Church Award

Special Thanks Awards went to the following:

Graham Humphrey - Donation Award

Farzama Kharawala - Supportive Town Mayor Award

Festus Akinbusoye - Crime Commissioner Award

Andrew Selous - Community Long Standing MP Award

Susan is taking part in the Mrs Crown and Glory beauty pageant, organising community events as part of her role.

She would like to say special thank yous to: Lavel (Odd Job), Edmond (Jaws), Max Ryder (Daniel Craig), Maryisa and Stuart Wood (Aston Martin), Julie Dalton, Jason Ayris, Mr Yirrell, Mr Selous, Mayor Cllr Kharawala, Diamond Cabs, magician Carl Charlesworth, The Freemasons of Roger De Somery Rugby Lodge and Harrington Lodge, MG Sounds, Jim Snee, GXO Logistics, Graham Humphrey, David Bligh, Liz Gadsden and the Brooklands Community Hall, Lee Sutherland (Huckleberry’s), TA Nails, and Mark Crabtree (Wild at Heart).

Following its success, Susan hopes to run the Community Recognition Awards next year. To sponsor the event, please contact Sue via Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Mrs-Crown-and-Glory-Bedfordshire-2020-107059334266630 or Leighton Buzz Radio.

Andrew Selous MP collecting his award. Photo: Susan Humphrey.