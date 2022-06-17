Leighton-Linslade community heroes honoured during the 007-themed awards night

Everyone from charity volunteers to politicians mingled with look-alikes of James Bond, Jaws and Odd Job at a special ceremony held at Brooklands Club.
Drinks were shaken, not stirred (of course!) and every candidate took home a special trophy from the event.
Organiser Susan Humphrey, of Leighton Buzzard, said: "Honouring the award winners was a very special moment for me.
“Seeing everyone cheer and clap as each name was called out was just so lovely to see. They all deserved their awards without a shadow of a doubt.”
Sue was inspired to organise the event because she know of people who had worked very hard to support their community during the pandemic.
She thought a James Bond theme would add a special twist, and even had an Aston Martin donated for the evening.
She added: “There were lots of funny moments, especially the Bond characters with Festus Akinbusoye. I think Jaws made a few people jump when pretending to bite their necks!”
The awards night also raised £475 Great Ormond Street Hospital, while GXO Logistics made a generous donation to children’s brain tumour charity, Abbie’s Army.
The Community Awards winners were as follows:
Faye Barrett - Community Long Standing Traffic Warden and PCSO
Sarah Cursons - Community Food Bank Volunteer Award
June Tobin - Community Team Leader and Volunteer Award
Shellie Hopkinson - Community Volunteer Award
Shellie Hopkinson - Overall Community Charity Award
Diamond Cabs - Taxi Service Award
Graham Lowden - Community Bus Driver Award
Steven Gatton - Community Long Standing Bus Driver Award
Mama Rosa Italian Restaurant - Community Italian Family Run Business Award
Himalaya Indian Restaurant - Community Family Run Indian Restaurant Award
Yirrell Butchers - Community Long Standing Family Run Business Award
Sarah Lamont Myford - Community Nurse Award
Kevin Olukanmi - Community Royal Mail Delivery Driver Award
Ruth and David Pearson - Long Standing Hospitality Couple Award
Leighton-Linslade Fire Brigade - Blue Light Award.
Steven Carver - Heroic Award
Fiona Harrison - Community Voice Award
Carter Reed - Youngest Fundraiser Award
Donna Lightfoot - Bedfordshire's Most Inspirational Women Award
Claire Shipp- Leighton and Linslade Most Inspirational Award
Liz Gadsden - Long Standing Steward Award
Nicky Senior, Blue Sapphire Care - Community Domiciliary Care Award
Reverend Wynn Jones – Community Church Award
Special Thanks Awards went to the following:
Graham Humphrey - Donation Award
Farzama Kharawala - Supportive Town Mayor Award
Festus Akinbusoye - Crime Commissioner Award
Andrew Selous - Community Long Standing MP Award
Susan is taking part in the Mrs Crown and Glory beauty pageant, organising community events as part of her role.
She would like to say special thank yous to: Lavel (Odd Job), Edmond (Jaws), Max Ryder (Daniel Craig), Maryisa and Stuart Wood (Aston Martin), Julie Dalton, Jason Ayris, Mr Yirrell, Mr Selous, Mayor Cllr Kharawala, Diamond Cabs, magician Carl Charlesworth, The Freemasons of Roger De Somery Rugby Lodge and Harrington Lodge, MG Sounds, Jim Snee, GXO Logistics, Graham Humphrey, David Bligh, Liz Gadsden and the Brooklands Community Hall, Lee Sutherland (Huckleberry’s), TA Nails, and Mark Crabtree (Wild at Heart).
Following its success, Susan hopes to run the Community Recognition Awards next year. To sponsor the event, please contact Sue via Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Mrs-Crown-and-Glory-Bedfordshire-2020-107059334266630 or Leighton Buzz Radio.