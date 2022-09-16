Leighton-Linslade community invited to Sunday thanksgiving service to honour Queen Elizabeth II

The service will take place on Sunday afternoon (September 18) at 3pm in All Saints Church and will also be livestreamed via here for those who can’t attend in person.

Meanwhile, hundreds of people have come through its doors to pay their respects in different ways.

Reverend Cate Irvine said: "The Book of Condolence is very moving and has been signed by a huge variety of people.

All Saints Church. Image: Reverend Irvine.

"One of the things that moved me personally was when I popped into church at about 5pm on Saturday.

"There were children who must have been between 11 and 13 who came up and politely asked if it would be OK to light a candle. I thought it was really sweet.

"Mostly people have been quite reflective. People either come to sign the book, or they come to sit quietly in church.

"It is a time of mourning. People are experiencing it nationally, but also very personally."

All Saints Church. Image: Reverend Irvine.

Town Mayor Cllr Farzana Kharawala is honoured to be attending Sunday's service, which will feature music from the Church Choir. It will also be livestreamed.

Meanwhile, Reverend Irvine wishes to remind residents that the church and service is open to anyone, regardless of faith, as she encourages people to "reach out" to one another.

Reverend Irvine added: "Whilst this is a Christian service, reflecting the Queen's role as the Head of the Church of England and a woman of sincere faith, we are holding this service on behalf of the Queen and all she meant to everybody and anybody.

The Book of Condolence at All Saints Church. Image: Reverend Irvine.

"This historic building has been here since 1287 and has seen many monarchs come and go.

"It feels very appropriate place for the whole community to come together."

All Saints will not be open on Monday, while many local businesses will also be closed.

Chairman of LB First and salon owner, Gennaro Borrelli, said: "As far as I know most of the businesses will be closing on Monday as a mark of respect and to allow any staff to watch the funeral.

"There are some lovely displays around the town in shop windows as a tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and it's certainly been the main talking point in the salon at this sad time.

"It feels like it's the end of an era."