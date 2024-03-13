The Leighton Linslade Concert Band is performing at the Baptist Church on Hockliffe Street

A Leighton Buzzard band is preparing to entertain audiences with its Spring Spectacular later this month.

The Leighton Linslade Concert Band is performing at the Baptist Church on Hockliffe Street on March 23 with a show guaranteed to appeal to all tastes.

Music includes excerpts from Lloyd Webber’s Song and Dance, The Blades of Toledo, The Watermill, Fantasia on British Sea Songs and Dixieland Jazz.

There will be cakes and goodies on sale during the interval. Doors open at 7pm for a 7.30pm start and tickets are £0 for adults and £8 for children 16 and under. Tickets are available from band members or at the door.

The concert band, consisting of woodwind brass and percussion, has been going since 2008 and welcomes brass players, woodwind players and percussionists.