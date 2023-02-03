Leighton-Linslade groups urged to take advantage of cost of living grant funding

Back in October, Leighton-Linslade Town Council agreed to allocate an additional £10,000 in grant funding to organisations providing emergency support over the winter months which will directly benefit residents of the parish.

Over the last three months, grants have been made to All Saints Church, the Church of the Good Shepherd, Freddie and Friends community café and the Leighton-Linslade Helpers for schemes aimed at providing warm spaces for residents with refreshments available at no cost or subsidised cost. Details of warm spaces can be found on the Town Council website.

Funding is still available, so if you are involved with a group or organisation which is providing some form of additional support to residents this winter, the council is asking you to get in touch to see how it can help support your project further.

The White House, Leighton Buzzard (Photo: Graham Mountford)

Town Mayor Councillor Farzana Kharawala said “I am delighted that the council is able to provide this additional funding and would urge our local churches, groups and charities to get in touch as soon as possible to see how we can support them.

"Details are available on the Town Council’s Grants page of our website. We also have a new page on the website signposting people to sources of information and advice about the cost of living and energy crisis.”