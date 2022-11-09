Leighton Linslade Helpers appeal for food as Cost of Living crisis 'grips families'

The Leighton Linslade Helpers are appealing for the public to give what they can this winter as the Cost of Living crisis "grips families" across the town.

The charity provides food parcels to locals who are struggling, and is particularly in need of long life milk, coffee, sugar, and tinned food, such custard, rice pudding, and tinned fruit. Residents are invited to give what they can at donation trolleys in Morrisons and Tesco, as well as via collection bins in Sainsbury's and the town's Co-ops and Aldis.

June Tobin, Leighton Linslade Helpers lead coordinator, said: "It's really gripping people. We've seen a 20 per cent increase in the last month and we've had buy top up food every month to cope with the demand. Yesterday, I spent just shy of £500.

Demand has increased by 20 per cent for the Leighton Linslade Helpers food bank. Image: Leighton Linslade Helpers.

"It's awful for people on prepaid gas and electric and the rise in living costs is affecting everyone – families that have both parents working, school teachers, nurses, elderly people, disabled people, people on benefits. Pensions haven't increased in line with inflation, some can't operate their electric or gas unless they put money in, zero hour contracts are ongoing, and people are crippled by mortgages."

The Helpers have been able to pay some people's gas and electric bills thanks to Central Bedfordshire Council’s Household Support Fund, while the Leighton Linslade Rotary Club is also supporting the charity with monthly donations. If a person needs last-minute help, the charity can email food vouchers to ensure immediate assistance, and then organise a regular donation of food parcels.

June said: "We are very discrete and you can self refer, you don't have to be referred through an organisation. Just pick up the phone or fill in an online form. Please ask for help if you need it."

Meanwhile, residents are encouraged to bring food that may go to waste to the charity's environmental community fridge project at Waterborne Walk. Families can bring along fruit and vegetables, or sealed food, providing it is still in date, which people can then collect for free. Opening times are Monday 2pm to 4pm, Tuesday 11am to 1pm, Wednesday 6pm to 8pm, Thursday 2pm to 4pm, Friday 11am to 1pm and Saturday 10am to 1pm.

Contact the helpers on 01525 837219 or 07517851382.